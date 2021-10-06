Smartshare Trading 6.2% Higher Over Last Week (SSP)

Smartshare (CURRENCY:SSP) traded 6.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 6th. One Smartshare coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Smartshare has a total market capitalization of $585,429.87 and $62,120.00 worth of Smartshare was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Smartshare has traded 6.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Smartshare alerts:

Arweave (AR) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $62.94 or 0.00113737 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.81 or 0.00021334 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001808 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002066 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000019 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0725 or 0.00000131 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000051 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded up 31.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

My Master War (MAT) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002636 BTC.

Smartshare Coin Profile

Smartshare (CRYPTO:SSP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 2nd, 2018. Smartshare’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,639,918,911 coins. The official website for Smartshare is smartshare.vip/# . Smartshare’s official Twitter account is @Smartshare_vip and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Smartshare subverts the existing IoT industry-centric trading platform through blockchain technology and uses SSP token to realize the quantification and value circulation of the terminals and data in the platform to enhance the ecological value of the IoT. Meanwhile, as an IoT industry value chain, Smartshare combines various scenarios of the Internet of Things industry for in-depth coverage and applications, and applies blockchain technology to more new businesses. The official Smartshare ticker is “SSP” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “SMARTS” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

Buying and Selling Smartshare

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Smartshare directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Smartshare should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Smartshare using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Smartshare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Smartshare and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.