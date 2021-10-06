SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $183.40 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC) to report $183.40 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for SmileDirectClub’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $176.30 million and the highest is $188.00 million. SmileDirectClub posted sales of $156.46 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.2%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, November 15th.

On average, analysts expect that SmileDirectClub will report full year sales of $759.50 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $740.40 million to $770.40 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $913.33 million, with estimates ranging from $865.30 million to $961.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow SmileDirectClub.

Get SmileDirectClub alerts:

SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $174.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.52 million. SmileDirectClub had a negative return on equity of 12.65% and a negative net margin of 9.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 62.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.25) EPS.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Loop Capital cut their target price on SmileDirectClub from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Wolfe Research downgraded SmileDirectClub from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on SmileDirectClub in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of SmileDirectClub from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of SmileDirectClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $7.00 in a report on Monday, September 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SmileDirectClub has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.36.

In related news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates X, sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.30, for a total value of $2,650,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 66.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SDC. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in SmileDirectClub by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 1,733 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of SmileDirectClub by 11.2% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 1,883 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its position in SmileDirectClub by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 19,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SmileDirectClub by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 48,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in shares of SmileDirectClub in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Institutional investors own 20.32% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SDC opened at $5.87 on Wednesday. SmileDirectClub has a one year low of $4.63 and a one year high of $16.08. The company has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of -9.63 and a beta of 2.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.75 and a 200-day moving average of $7.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.52, a current ratio of 3.93 and a quick ratio of 3.73.

SmileDirectClub Company Profile

SmileDirectClub, Inc operates as an oral care company. It offers clear aligner therapy treatment. The company manages the end-to-end process, which include marketing, aligner manufacturing, fulfillment, treatment by a doctor, and monitoring through completion of their treatment with a network of approximately 250 state licensed orthodontists and general dentists through its teledentistry platform, SmileCheck in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, New Zealand, Ireland, Hong Kong, Germany, Singapore, Spain, and Austria.

Featured Story: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SmileDirectClub (SDC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SmileDirectClub Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SmileDirectClub and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.