Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,290,000 shares, a growth of 21.9% from the August 31st total of 3,520,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,040,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days. Currently, 9.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Craig Hallum upped their target price on Smith & Wesson Brands from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Lake Street Capital increased their target price on Smith & Wesson Brands from $34.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Smith & Wesson Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, September 4th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on Smith & Wesson Brands from $24.00 to $30.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.38.

NASDAQ SWBI opened at $21.23 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.59. Smith & Wesson Brands has a 1-year low of $14.50 and a 1-year high of $39.61. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.19.

Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.31. Smith & Wesson Brands had a return on equity of 109.23% and a net margin of 25.41%. The company had revenue of $274.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $278.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Smith & Wesson Brands will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 14th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 13th. Smith & Wesson Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.06%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Smith & Wesson Brands by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,195,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,572,000 after acquiring an additional 479,900 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 932.5% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 398,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,844,000 after purchasing an additional 360,311 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 113.6% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 575,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,034,000 after acquiring an additional 305,761 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its position in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 2,263.6% in the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 303,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,301,000 after acquiring an additional 290,944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Smith & Wesson Brands in the 2nd quarter worth about $7,574,000. 63.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Smith & Wesson Brands Company Profile

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, design, and provision of firearms. Its portfolio includes handguns, long guns, handcuffs, suppressor, and other firearm-related products. The firm’s brands are Smith & Wesson, M&P, Thompson/Center Arms, and Gemtech. The company was founded by Horace Smith and Daniel Baird Wesson in 1852 and is headquartered in Springfield, MA.

