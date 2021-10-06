SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:SNCAF) Short Interest Update

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:SNCAF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 867,300 shares, a growth of 25.3% from the August 31st total of 692,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 48.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SNCAF traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.91. The stock had a trading volume of 3,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,110. SNC-Lavalin Group has a 12 month low of $13.16 and a 12 month high of $30.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.55.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SNCAF shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$41.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$44.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group in a report on Monday, June 21st. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$40.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$33.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

SNC-Lavalin Group, Inc engages in the provision of engineering and construction services. It operates through the following segments: Engineering, Design & Project Management (EDPM); Nuclear; Infrastructure Services; Capital; Resources; and Infrastructure EPC Projects. The EDPM segment include consultancy, engineering, design, and project management services around the world, except for the Canadian market.

