Source Energy Services (TSE:SHLE) Trading Up 1.4%

Shares of Source Energy Services Ltd. (TSE:SHLE) were up 1.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$1.44 and last traded at C$1.41. Approximately 46,072 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 89% from the average daily volume of 24,329 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.39.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Source Energy Services from C$2.00 to C$2.10 in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 855.61. The firm has a market capitalization of C$19.10 million and a P/E ratio of 1.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$1.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$1.59.

Source Energy Services Ltd. produces, supplies, and distributes Northern White frac sand used primarily in oil and gas exploration and production in Western Canada and the United States. It also provides storage and logistics services for other bulk oil and gas well completion materials; and develops wellsite mobile sand storage and handling system.

