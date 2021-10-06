South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) Shares Acquired by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) by 54.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 519,338 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 183,931 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.73% of South State worth $42,462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SSB. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its stake in shares of South State by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,635,660 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $206,926,000 after purchasing an additional 571,417 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in South State by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,879,218 shares of the bank’s stock worth $153,645,000 after purchasing an additional 250,303 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in South State by 9.7% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,586,538 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $124,559,000 after purchasing an additional 140,207 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC raised its position in South State by 10.5% during the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,260,169 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $98,936,000 after acquiring an additional 119,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in South State by 7.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,197,970 shares of the bank’s stock worth $94,052,000 after buying an additional 85,907 shares during the last quarter. 79.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ SSB opened at $77.60 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. South State Co. has a twelve month low of $51.91 and a twelve month high of $93.26. The stock has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a PE ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.26.

South State (NASDAQ:SSB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $332.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $360.76 million. South State had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 28.20%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. Research analysts predict that South State Co. will post 6.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. This is a boost from South State’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. South State’s payout ratio is currently 38.28%.

In other South State news, CFO William E. V. Matthews bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $71.00 per share, for a total transaction of $71,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,414,533. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO John C. Corbett acquired 1,500 shares of South State stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $70.00 per share, with a total value of $105,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 40,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,806,860. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens downgraded shares of South State from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $91.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Truist Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $71.22 price objective on shares of South State in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of South State from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. DA Davidson upgraded South State from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Truist cut their price objective on South State from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.87.

South State Profile

South State Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services and products to customers through its subsidiary. Its services include demand, time, and savings deposits; lending and credit card servicing; ATM processing; mortgage banking services; correspondent banking services and wealth management; and trust services.

