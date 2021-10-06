South32 (LON:S32) Reaches New 12-Month High at $194.60

South32 Limited (LON:S32)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 194.60 ($2.54) and last traded at GBX 190.30 ($2.49), with a volume of 45072 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 194.20 ($2.54).

S32 has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on South32 from GBX 180 ($2.35) to GBX 165 ($2.16) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of South32 from GBX 145 ($1.89) to GBX 150 ($1.96) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 167.24 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 162.09. The company has a market cap of £8.87 billion and a P/E ratio of -64.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.48.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This is a positive change from South32’s previous dividend of $0.01. This represents a dividend yield of 2.69%. South32’s payout ratio is currently -0.79%.

In related news, insider Graham Kerr sold 165,486 shares of South32 stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 275 ($3.59), for a total transaction of £455,086.50 ($594,573.43).

About South32 (LON:S32)

South32 Limited operates as a diversified metals and mining company primarily in Australia, Southern Africa, North America, and South America. The company has a portfolio of assets producing alumina, aluminum, bauxite, energy and metallurgical coal, manganese ore and alloy, ferronickel, silver, lead, and zinc.

