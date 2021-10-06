Sovarnum Capital L.P. Acquires 8,500 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Sovarnum Capital L.P. grew its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 106.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares during the period. United Parcel Service makes up about 2.2% of Sovarnum Capital L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Sovarnum Capital L.P.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $3,432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in United Parcel Service by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,389,140 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,240,328,000 after buying an additional 1,489,247 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,094,970 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,735,983,000 after purchasing an additional 714,173 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,532,928 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,785,114,000 after purchasing an additional 335,722 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,997,213 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,529,436,000 after buying an additional 83,101 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,175,190 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,219,712,000 after buying an additional 137,214 shares during the period. 56.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

United Parcel Service stock traded up $1.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $180.70. The company had a trading volume of 2,043,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,300,543. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12-month low of $154.76 and a 12-month high of $219.59. The company’s fifty day moving average is $191.19 and its 200-day moving average is $196.32. The company has a market capitalization of $157.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.06.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.25. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 155.54% and a net margin of 6.66%. The firm had revenue of $23.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.13 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, August 5th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the transportation company to purchase up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.57%.

Several research analysts have commented on UPS shares. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $232.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $261.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $260.00 to $237.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Stephens raised their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $207.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.58.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

