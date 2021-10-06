Sovarnum Capital L.P. Buys 2,500 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Sovarnum Capital L.P. increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 45.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,000 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Sovarnum Capital L.P.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RE Advisers Corp bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the first quarter worth about $33,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 1,505.6% in the second quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 289 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the first quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 36.6% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 332 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. 72.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LOW. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $208.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $205.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.71.

LOW stock traded down $0.27 on Wednesday, hitting $204.00. The company had a trading volume of 3,040,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,867,041. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $146.72 and a 12-month high of $215.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $201.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $197.04. The stock has a market cap of $141.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.34.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.01 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $27.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.76 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 7.41% and a return on equity of 541.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.75 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 19th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.12%.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

