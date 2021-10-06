Sovarnum Capital L.P. Buys 50,000 Shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Sovarnum Capital L.P. lifted its stake in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) by 454.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,000 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the period. D.R. Horton makes up 3.5% of Sovarnum Capital L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Sovarnum Capital L.P.’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $5,513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DHI. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in D.R. Horton by 94.0% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,591,112 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $234,159,000 after buying an additional 1,255,532 shares in the last quarter. Appaloosa LP acquired a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the 1st quarter valued at $103,825,000. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the 1st quarter valued at $91,874,000. River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 1,043.1% in the 2nd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 799,059 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $72,211,000 after purchasing an additional 729,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 144.8% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,034,554 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $93,493,000 after purchasing an additional 611,938 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.08% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 2,342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.66, for a total value of $217,009.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of D.R. Horton stock traded up $0.24 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $83.20. 2,325,197 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,058,377. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.64. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.32 and a 1-year high of $106.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $92.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 6.03 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.25. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 28.04% and a net margin of 14.06%. The business had revenue of $7.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.72 EPS. D.R. Horton’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 11.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.99%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on DHI shares. Wedbush upgraded shares of D.R. Horton from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $94.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Friday, July 30th. Barclays cut their price target on D.R. Horton from $114.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Raymond James raised D.R. Horton from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their price objective on D.R. Horton from $123.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.50.

D.R. Horton, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment includes the sub-segments East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest and West regions. The Financial Services segment provides mortgage financing and title agency services to homebuyers in many of its homebuilding markets.

