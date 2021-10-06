Sovarnum Capital L.P. Has $1.68 Million Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Sovarnum Capital L.P. lowered its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 36.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,000 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 8,500 shares during the quarter. Sovarnum Capital L.P.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,677,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Breiter Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 13.5% during the second quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,805 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,103,000 after acquiring an additional 2,238 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the first quarter worth $9,365,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 12.1% during the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 37,674 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $4,212,000 after acquiring an additional 4,053 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the first quarter worth $4,283,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 21.5% during the second quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,925 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,557,000 after acquiring an additional 2,463 shares during the last quarter. 68.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SBUX shares. Guggenheim started coverage on Starbucks in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Starbucks in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $127.00 price objective for the company. Atlantic Securities downgraded Starbucks from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Starbucks from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.96.

Shares of SBUX stock traded up $0.79 on Wednesday, hitting $111.64. 5,731,134 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,864,169. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $115.84 and a 200 day moving average of $114.56. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $85.45 and a fifty-two week high of $126.32.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The coffee company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.23. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 43.16% and a net margin of 10.43%. The firm had revenue of $7.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.46) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 77.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This is a boost from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is 153.85%.

In other Starbucks news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 359,177 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.81, for a total value of $44,110,527.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO John Culver sold 148,619 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total value of $17,685,661.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

