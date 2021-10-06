Sovarnum Capital L.P. Increases Stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Sovarnum Capital L.P. grew its position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Accenture comprises about 1.3% of Sovarnum Capital L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Sovarnum Capital L.P.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $2,064,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its stake in shares of Accenture by 750.0% in the second quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 136 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Accenture by 456.0% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 139 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture in the second quarter valued at $44,000. 73.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:ACN traded up $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $325.19. The stock had a trading volume of 2,166,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,953,641. Accenture plc has a one year low of $212.45 and a one year high of $345.52. The company has a market capitalization of $206.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.37, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $330.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $304.51.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $13.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.42 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 28.94%. The company’s revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.70 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 14th will be paid a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 13th. This is a boost from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.18%.

Accenture declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, September 23rd that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 1.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research firms recently commented on ACN. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Accenture from $335.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Accenture from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Accenture from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Accenture in a research note on Sunday, September 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Accenture from $342.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Accenture has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $352.42.

In other Accenture news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.47, for a total transaction of $825,422.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,165,267.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 581 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.78, for a total transaction of $194,507.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,495 shares of company stock valued at $5,215,175 over the last quarter. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Accenture Profile

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Media, and Technology; Financial Services; Health and Public Service; Products; Resources; and Other. The Communications, Media, and Technology segment serves communications, media, high-tech, and software and platform companies through acceleration and delivery of digital transformation, development of comprehensive and industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiency and business results.

