Sovarnum Capital L.P. Increases Stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Sovarnum Capital L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 34.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,030 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 1,030 shares during the period. Netflix comprises 1.3% of Sovarnum Capital L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Sovarnum Capital L.P.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $2,129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 3.1% in the second quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 656 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Parcion Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 1.3% in the second quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,609 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $850,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. LexAurum Advisors LLC increased its stake in Netflix by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 732 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Purus Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Netflix by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC now owns 724 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Investors Research Corp increased its stake in Netflix by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 638 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. 79.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Netflix in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $590.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $342.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Edward Jones assumed coverage on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Netflix from $448.00 to $493.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Netflix from $650.00 to $645.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $624.84.

NFLX stock traded up $4.29 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $639.10. The company had a trading volume of 4,512,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,097,339. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $564.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $533.00. The company has a market cap of $282.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $463.41 and a twelve month high of $640.39.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by ($0.19). Netflix had a return on equity of 36.49% and a net margin of 15.92%. The business had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.59 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 809 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total transaction of $485,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Gregory K. Peters sold 6,941 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total transaction of $4,164,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 20,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,018,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,649 shares of company stock valued at $9,729,194 over the last three months. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

