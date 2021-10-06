Sovarnum Capital L.P. Increases Stake in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Sovarnum Capital L.P. raised its position in shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) by 163.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,000 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after buying an additional 7,446 shares during the period. SEA comprises about 2.1% of Sovarnum Capital L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Sovarnum Capital L.P.’s holdings in SEA were worth $3,295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new stake in SEA during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,235,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in SEA by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,480,104 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $406,422,000 after buying an additional 33,196 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in SEA during the 2nd quarter valued at $7,167,000. Tiedemann Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SEA during the 2nd quarter valued at $238,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in SEA by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 36,644 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $10,062,000 after buying an additional 3,125 shares during the period. 52.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE SE traded down $5.60 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $315.34. 1,973,345 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,737,733. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $318.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $276.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $170.13 billion, a PE ratio of -88.67 and a beta of 1.32. Sea Limited has a 52-week low of $155.10 and a 52-week high of $359.84.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. SEA had a negative net margin of 26.46% and a negative return on equity of 64.29%. The business’s revenue was up 158.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.68) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Sea Limited will post -3.3 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of SEA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $325.00 to $400.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. DZ Bank assumed coverage on shares of SEA in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $400.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of SEA from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Bank of America upgraded shares of SEA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $260.00 to $340.00 in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of SEA from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $287.77.

About SEA

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

