Sovarnum Capital L.P. Increases Stock Position in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

Sovarnum Capital L.P. increased its position in shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) by 450.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 27,000 shares during the period. Sovarnum Capital L.P.’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $1,645,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in Ally Financial by 123.8% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Ally Financial during the first quarter worth $29,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Ally Financial by 134.7% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Ally Financial during the second quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Ally Financial during the second quarter worth $38,000. 92.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Ally Financial news, CEO Jeffrey Jonathan Brown sold 15,000 shares of Ally Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.92, for a total transaction of $793,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 650,909 shares in the company, valued at $34,446,104.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jason E. Schugel sold 2,500 shares of Ally Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.81, for a total transaction of $129,525.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 141,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,306,349.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,125 shares of company stock valued at $1,797,333. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on ALLY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ally Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Ally Financial in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ally Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.00.

Ally Financial stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $53.69. 2,252,721 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,699,780. Ally Financial Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.86 and a fifty-two week high of $56.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.06 and a beta of 1.58. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.88. Ally Financial had a net margin of 37.19% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Ally Financial Inc. will post 8.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a boost from Ally Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.00%.

Ally Financial Profile

Ally Financial, Inc is a holding company, which provides digital financial services to consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate clients. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

