Sovarnum Capital L.P. Makes New Investment in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Sovarnum Capital L.P. bought a new position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 20,000 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,025,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon by 48.1% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 619 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in The Bank of New York Mellon in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in The Bank of New York Mellon in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new position in The Bank of New York Mellon in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Security National Trust Co. increased its holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon by 100.9% in the 2nd quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 703 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. 82.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other The Bank of New York Mellon news, EVP Salla Francis J. La sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.41, for a total value of $1,235,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 69,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,424,063.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BK traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $54.54. 5,220,268 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,160,405. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.83. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 1-year low of $33.19 and a 1-year high of $56.64. The firm has a market cap of $47.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.09, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The bank reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.13. The Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.27% and a net margin of 22.86%. The firm had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Bank of New York Mellon declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Monday, June 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the bank to reacquire up to 13.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 27th were paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 26th. This is a boost from The Bank of New York Mellon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.92%.

BK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded The Bank of New York Mellon from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Argus upgraded The Bank of New York Mellon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $54.75 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Citigroup raised their price objective on The Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on The Bank of New York Mellon from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.50.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Services and Investment and Wealth Management. The Investment Services and Investment segment includes institutional trust and custody fees, broker-dealer services, corporate trust, depositary receipts, and foreign exchange.

