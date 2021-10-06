Sovarnum Capital L.P. Purchases 22,500 Shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Sovarnum Capital L.P. increased its position in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) by 450.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,500 shares of the airline’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,500 shares during the quarter. Sovarnum Capital L.P.’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $1,460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LUV. Avion Wealth raised its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 121.4% during the 2nd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 507 shares of the airline’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 407.0% during the 1st quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 507 shares of the airline’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. raised its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 1,900.0% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 500 shares of the airline’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 71.5% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 645 shares of the airline’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LUV traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $54.45. 6,161,472 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,158,832. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.33 and its 200-day moving average is $55.47. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 1 year low of $37.48 and a 1 year high of $64.75. The company has a market capitalization of $32.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.87 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.54.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The airline reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.12). Southwest Airlines had a negative return on equity of 33.72% and a negative net margin of 16.23%. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.94 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($2.67) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 297.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Southwest Airlines Co. will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LUV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. MKM Partners cut their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $74.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $51.30 price target on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.03.

Southwest Airlines Company Profile

Southwest Airlines Co engages in the management of a passenger airline. It offers ancillary services such as earlybird check-in, upgraded boarding, and transportation of pets and unaccompanied minors. The firm operates in U.S. states, District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Jamaica, The Bahamas, Aruba, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

