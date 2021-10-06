Sovarnum Capital L.P. Purchases Shares of 41,351 ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB)

Sovarnum Capital L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 41,351 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,406,000. ArcBest comprises about 1.5% of Sovarnum Capital L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Sovarnum Capital L.P. owned about 0.16% of ArcBest at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARCB. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of ArcBest in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ArcBest in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of ArcBest in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of ArcBest in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in ArcBest by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,057 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. 89.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ArcBest alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on ARCB. Cowen raised their price target on shares of ArcBest from $99.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Vertical Research raised shares of ArcBest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of ArcBest from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of ArcBest from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on shares of ArcBest from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ArcBest has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.92.

ARCB traded up $1.74 on Wednesday, hitting $89.29. 369,539 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 295,637. ArcBest Co. has a fifty-two week low of $29.02 and a fifty-two week high of $93.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $69.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.94. The stock has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.79.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The transportation company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $949.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $931.98 million. ArcBest had a return on equity of 16.42% and a net margin of 4.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 51.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that ArcBest Co. will post 6.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 10th. ArcBest’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.91%.

ArcBest Profile

ArcBest Corp. is a logistics company which provides end-to-end supply chain services with a focus on innovation. It operates through the following business segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment includes national, inter-regional, and regional transportation of general commodities through standard, expedited, and guaranteed less-than-truckload services.

Read More: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for ArcBest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ArcBest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.