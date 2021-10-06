Sovarnum Capital L.P. Raises Position in New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ)

Sovarnum Capital L.P. lifted its stake in shares of New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 180,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 90,000 shares during the period. Sovarnum Capital L.P.’s holdings in New Residential Investment were worth $1,906,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. NFJ Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of New Residential Investment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $14,284,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of New Residential Investment by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,127,911 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,688,000 after purchasing an additional 59,013 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Equity Partners bought a new position in New Residential Investment in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $273,000. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in New Residential Investment in the 1st quarter worth approximately $165,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in New Residential Investment by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 220,045 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,476,000 after buying an additional 16,464 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.68% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NRZ traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $10.95. The stock had a trading volume of 4,937,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,513,368. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38. New Residential Investment Corp. has a one year low of $7.27 and a one year high of $11.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 1.93.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31. New Residential Investment had a net margin of 61.81% and a return on equity of 12.73%. Equities research analysts anticipate that New Residential Investment Corp. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 1st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.13%. This is a boost from New Residential Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. New Residential Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.49%.

NRZ has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of New Residential Investment in a report on Monday, August 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of New Residential Investment in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of New Residential Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, New Residential Investment currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.73.

New Residential Investment Company Profile

New Residential Investment Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on investing and actively managing, investments related to residential real estate. It operates through the following segments: Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities and Loans, Consumer Loans and Corporate.

