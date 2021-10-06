Sovarnum Capital L.P. Raises Stake in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

Sovarnum Capital L.P. grew its stake in shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) by 135.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,000 shares during the period. Sovarnum Capital L.P.’s holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $1,753,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Invitation Homes during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invitation Homes during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Banco de Sabadell S.A acquired a new position in shares of Invitation Homes during the 1st quarter worth $86,000. Institutional investors own 94.82% of the company’s stock.

INVH traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $38.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,136,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,706,209. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $22.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.87, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.34. Invitation Homes Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.87 and a 52-week high of $42.48.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $491.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $482.59 million. Invitation Homes had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 2.59%. On average, equities analysts expect that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.13%.

In other news, Director Janice L. Sears sold 2,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $114,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on INVH shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Invitation Homes from $45.00 to $48.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Invitation Homes in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. B. Riley lifted their price target on Invitation Homes from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Invitation Homes presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.58.

About Invitation Homes

Invitation Homes, Inc engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing and operating single-family homes as rental properties, including single-family homes in planned unit developments. Its services include property management, selection of homes, maintenance program, and online payment. The company was founded by Marcus Ridgway, Dallas Tanner, and Brad Greiwe in 2012 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

