Sovarnum Capital L.P. Reduces Stock Holdings in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG)

Sovarnum Capital L.P. lowered its position in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) by 61.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,648 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 42,572 shares during the quarter. SL Green Realty accounts for approximately 1.3% of Sovarnum Capital L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Sovarnum Capital L.P.’s holdings in SL Green Realty were worth $2,132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of SL Green Realty by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 7,782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 14,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,976 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $718,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 6,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. Finally, Fernwood Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 16,964 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SLG traded up $1.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $73.14. The stock had a trading volume of 418,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,070,119. SL Green Realty Corp. has a one year low of $40.47 and a one year high of $85.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 2.79. The stock has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a PE ratio of 17.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $71.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.28.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.11). SL Green Realty had a net margin of 32.04% and a return on equity of 5.84%. The firm had revenue of $184.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. SL Green Realty’s revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that SL Green Realty Corp. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.303 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.97%. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.20%.

Several brokerages recently commented on SLG. Wolfe Research began coverage on SL Green Realty in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on SL Green Realty from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on SL Green Realty from $73.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on SL Green Realty from $66.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on SL Green Realty in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $81.00 price objective on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SL Green Realty currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.30.

In other SL Green Realty news, Director Betsy S. Atkins sold 3,229 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.85, for a total transaction of $215,858.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

SL Green Realty Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, management and operation of commercial and residential real estate properties. It operates through the Real Estate, and Debt & Preferred Equity Investments business segments.

