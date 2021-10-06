Sovarnum Capital L.P. Sells 1,000 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Sovarnum Capital L.P. cut its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 31.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,150 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for approximately 3.4% of Sovarnum Capital L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Sovarnum Capital L.P.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $5,389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GOOG. Saban Cheryl acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter worth $25,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 450.0% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 11 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter valued at $50,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 29.4% during the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 22 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Running Point Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter valued at $60,000. 31.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GOOG stock traded up $23.54 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $2,747.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 985,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,316,833. The stock has a market cap of $1.83 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,436.00 and a fifty-two week high of $2,936.41. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2,801.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2,544.99.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. The business had revenue of $61.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.08 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. The business’s revenue was up 61.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $10.13 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 48 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,720.00, for a total transaction of $130,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,763,520. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,614.63, for a total transaction of $7,843,890.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,549,012.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 489,164 shares of company stock valued at $405,088,732 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, October 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3,400.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,750.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,097.60.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

