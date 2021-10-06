Sovarnum Capital L.P. Sells 3,000 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Sovarnum Capital L.P. reduced its stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,000 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the period. Norfolk Southern accounts for approximately 1.3% of Sovarnum Capital L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Sovarnum Capital L.P.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $2,123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NSC. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its stake in Norfolk Southern by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 77,940 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $20,927,000 after buying an additional 2,018 shares during the period. Souders Financial Advisors raised its stake in Norfolk Southern by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 8,970 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,409,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the period. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Norfolk Southern by 2,128.3% during the 1st quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,141 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,486,000 after buying an additional 18,282 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in Norfolk Southern by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 32,333 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $8,582,000 after buying an additional 5,216 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its stake in Norfolk Southern by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 8,353 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,243,000 after buying an additional 656 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NSC traded up $7.39 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $262.53. The company had a trading volume of 1,660,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,195,598. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 1-year low of $196.15 and a 1-year high of $295.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $64.84 billion, a PE ratio of 24.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $253.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $265.87.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The railroad operator reported $3.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.34. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 19.12% and a net margin of 25.98%. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 11.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $1.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $4.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. This is a boost from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.14%.

Several brokerages recently commented on NSC. Atlantic Securities began coverage on Norfolk Southern in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $276.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $315.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Norfolk Southern from $325.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI raised Norfolk Southern from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $301.00 to $303.00 in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Norfolk Southern in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $277.20.

In other news, CMO Alan H. Shaw sold 5,148 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.93, for a total transaction of $1,322,675.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 31,399 shares in the company, valued at $8,067,345.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.15, for a total value of $245,150.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 30,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,567,535.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers, to and from the rest of the United States.

