Sovarnum Capital L.P. Sells 38,000 Shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH)

Sovarnum Capital L.P. trimmed its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH) by 54.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,000 shares during the quarter. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts makes up about 1.4% of Sovarnum Capital L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Sovarnum Capital L.P.’s holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts were worth $2,277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the second quarter worth approximately $223,410,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 229.4% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,928,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,570,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343,101 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 819.4% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 691,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,263,000 after purchasing an additional 616,418 shares during the period. Gates Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 59.2% in the first quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,531,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,858,000 after purchasing an additional 569,337 shares during the period. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 166.6% in the first quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 800,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,875,000 after purchasing an additional 500,353 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Wyndham Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $81.65. 542,541 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 677,223. The company has a market cap of $7.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.03 and a beta of 1.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $72.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.23 and a 12-month high of $82.42.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.27. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 16.39%. The business had revenue of $406.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $409.93 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This is a boost from Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.20%.

WH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $99.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.00.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Profile

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc engages in the franchise and operation of hotels under the Wyndham brand. It operates through the following segments: Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management. The Hotel Franchising segment offers licenses of brand names and associated trademarks to hotel owners under long-term franchise agreements.

Featured Article: Stock Symbol

Receive News & Ratings for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.