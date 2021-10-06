Sovarnum Capital L.P. Takes $1.25 Million Position in Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL)

Sovarnum Capital L.P. purchased a new stake in Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 30,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,252,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Air Lease in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Air Lease by 72.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 698 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its stake in Air Lease by 85.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,114 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Air Lease in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Air Lease in the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Air Lease stock traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $41.77. 453,714 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 727,993. Air Lease Co. has a twelve month low of $26.65 and a twelve month high of $52.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The transportation company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.09). Air Lease had a return on equity of 6.55% and a net margin of 20.98%. The firm had revenue of $491.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $495.61 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Air Lease Co. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Air Lease’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.58%.

In related news, Chairman Steven F. Udvar-Hazy bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $39.78 per share, with a total value of $79,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,269,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,497,646.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 6.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Air Lease from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Air Lease in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Air Lease from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th.

About Air Lease

Air Lease Corp. engages in the provision of aircraft leasing business. It focuses on purchasing new commercial jet transport aircraft directly from aircraft manufacturers, and leasing those aircraft to airlines throughout the world with the intention to generate attractive returns on equity. The company was founded by Steven F.

