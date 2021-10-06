SparkPoint Price Reaches $0.0043 on Exchanges (SRK)

SparkPoint (CURRENCY:SRK) traded 10.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 6th. One SparkPoint coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0043 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, SparkPoint has traded up 23.7% against the U.S. dollar. SparkPoint has a market capitalization of $35.08 million and approximately $1.03 million worth of SparkPoint was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001820 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.57 or 0.00050179 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $138.63 or 0.00252303 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $58.70 or 0.00106825 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.58 or 0.00011967 BTC.

About SparkPoint

SparkPoint is a coin. Its genesis date was March 14th, 2019. SparkPoint’s total supply is 13,738,498,193 coins and its circulating supply is 8,194,058,472 coins. SparkPoint’s official message board is medium.com/theecosystem . The official website for SparkPoint is sparkpoint.io . SparkPoint’s official Twitter account is @sparkpointio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SparkPoint Ecosystem is a decentralized payment gateway with integrated crypto exchanges, blockchain-based e-learning, gaming, and online store. SparkPoint Token (SRK) is the SparkPoint digital coin based on ERC-20 token standard following the Ethereum Blockchain. SRK is designed to power the four different platforms in the SparkPoint Ecosystem, viz., SparkX, SparkPlace, SparkPlay & SparkRoom being the digital wallet, e-commerce platform, gaming and application store & e-learning portal respectively. “

