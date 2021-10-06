SparksPay (SPK) Achieves Market Cap of $39,550.31

SparksPay (CURRENCY:SPK) traded 21.9% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 6th. SparksPay has a market cap of $39,550.31 and approximately $3.00 worth of SparksPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SparksPay coin can currently be bought for $0.0038 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, SparksPay has traded 79.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get SparksPay alerts:

THEKEY (TKY) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Feathercoin (FTC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000042 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0567 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000454 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000052 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

The Truth (UFO) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000801 BTC.

Gbrick (GBX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000012 BTC.

SparksPay Coin Profile

SPK is a POW/Masternode coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 23rd, 2018. SparksPay’s total supply is 11,615,383 coins and its circulating supply is 10,496,902 coins. SparksPay’s official message board is medium.com/sparkspay . SparksPay’s official Twitter account is @SparksPayIO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SparksPay is /r/SparksCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SparksPay’s official website is sparkspay.io

According to CryptoCompare, “SparksPay is a cryptocurrency based on the NeoScrypt algorithm, it is the “fuel” that powers the eCommerce platform. Fees to merchants are based on a nominal percentage value of the transactions performed on the Sparks platform and are paid for by merchants using Sparks coin Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling SparksPay

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SparksPay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SparksPay should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SparksPay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SparksPay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SparksPay and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.