Spartan Delta (CVE:SDE) Trading Up 1.6%

Spartan Delta Corp. (CVE:SDE)’s share price traded up 1.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$4.45 and last traded at C$4.43. 148,619 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 31% from the average session volume of 214,028 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.36.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SDE. Eight Capital increased their target price on shares of Spartan Delta from C$12.00 to C$13.50 in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. ATB Capital increased their price target on shares of Spartan Delta from C$6.50 to C$7.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Spartan Delta from C$5.50 to C$6.50 in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Haywood Securities upped their price objective on shares of Spartan Delta from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$5.00 price target on Spartan Delta and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$8.44.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.81, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.24. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$4.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$4.72. The stock has a market cap of C$507.13 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.60.

Spartan Delta Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas properties in the Western Canada. It also owns and operates oil and gas properties in Alberta, Saskatchewan, and British Columbia. As of December 31, 2020, company owned total proved plus probable reserves of 206,942 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

