SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) Shares Acquired by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 396,996 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,765 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. owned approximately 0.45% of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust worth $136,944,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 147.3% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,595,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $526,637,000 after purchasing an additional 950,000 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 250.1% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 622,064 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $214,581,000 after purchasing an additional 444,406 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 17.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 602,144 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $198,816,000 after purchasing an additional 90,911 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 2.4% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 598,701 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $197,393,000 after purchasing an additional 14,048 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 173.3% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 534,311 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $179,064,000 after purchasing an additional 338,781 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DIA traded up $0.99 on Wednesday, reaching $344.12. 6,260,851 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,021,048. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a fifty-two week low of $261.41 and a fifty-two week high of $356.60. The company’s 50 day moving average is $349.42 and its 200-day moving average is $344.30.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

