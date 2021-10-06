SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) Shares Bought by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 396,996 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,765 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. owned about 0.45% of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust worth $136,944,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in DIA. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,338 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,603,000 after acquiring an additional 3,317 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 680.0% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 195 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 63.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 840 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 65,610 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,663,000 after purchasing an additional 32,800 shares during the period. Finally, Aspiriant LLC raised its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 45.4% during the 1st quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 1,048 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 35.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA:DIA traded up $0.99 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $344.12. 6,260,851 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,021,048. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $349.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $344.30. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a fifty-two week low of $261.41 and a fifty-two week high of $356.60.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

