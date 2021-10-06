SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Bought by Perennial Advisors LLC

Perennial Advisors LLC raised its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,386 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,822 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares accounts for about 2.1% of Perennial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Perennial Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $7,352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of GLD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 111.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 789,956 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $126,361,000 after buying an additional 7,658,680 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $212,572,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 265.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 566,696 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $94,242,000 after buying an additional 909,304 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,614,142 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $432,980,000 after buying an additional 583,747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1,728.6% during the 1st quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 610,601 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,534,000 after buying an additional 577,210 shares during the last quarter. 39.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GLD traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $164.95. 651,906 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,618,412. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $166.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $168.16. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12 month low of $157.13 and a 12 month high of $183.53.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

