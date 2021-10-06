SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Bought by Stamos Capital Partners L.P.

Stamos Capital Partners L.P. increased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 139.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,430 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,230 shares during the quarter. Stamos Capital Partners L.P.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $2,059,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 1,211.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 105,272 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,844,000 after buying an additional 97,246 shares in the last quarter. Camden National Bank increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 4,225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $754,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $284,000. Aspiriant LLC increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 3,222 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $516,000 after buying an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 2,319 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. 39.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSEARCA:GLD traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $165.03. 6,027,524 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,605,173. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52-week low of $157.13 and a 52-week high of $183.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $166.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $168.15.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

