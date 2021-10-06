SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $49.34

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $49.34 and last traded at $49.34, with a volume of 6186 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $49.38.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.58.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $87,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 231.6% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 20.6% during the second quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 2,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,094,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the period. 82.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Nuveen Barclays Capital Short Term Municipal Bond ETF, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Managed Money Municipal Short Term Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy designed to track the Index.

