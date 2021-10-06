SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGM) Trading Up 1.1%

SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGM) traded up 1.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $55.28 and last traded at $55.05. 32,418 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 45% from the average session volume of 59,002 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.48.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $56.34 and a 200-day moving average of $55.19.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CX Institutional bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF during the second quarter valued at $7,001,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,341,000. Boston Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $428,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF by 8,341.7% during the 1st quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 1,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter.

Featured Article: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.