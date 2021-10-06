SPDR S&P Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:XRT) Shares Acquired by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in SPDR S&P Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:XRT) by 11,909.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,122,787 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,113,438 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 9.36% of SPDR S&P Retail ETF worth $109,169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 21.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 275,530 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,697,000 after purchasing an additional 48,425 shares during the period. CMC Financial Group purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF in the second quarter worth about $23,306,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 2,064.6% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 115,289 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,209,000 after buying an additional 109,963 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF in the second quarter worth about $1,011,000. Finally, Cavalier Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF in the second quarter worth about $3,544,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:XRT traded down $1.32 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $88.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 69,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,175,568. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.76. SPDR S&P Retail ETF has a 12-month low of $49.39 and a 12-month high of $99.24.

SPDR S&P Retail ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Retail Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the retail sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index. The Fund invests in industries, such as apparel retail, automotive retail, food retail, department stores, Internet retail, general merchandise stores, drug retail, and hypermarkets and super centers.

