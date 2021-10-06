Spectrum (SPT) Price Hits $0.0000

Spectrum (CURRENCY:SPT) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 6th. One Spectrum coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Spectrum has traded 16.3% higher against the US dollar. Spectrum has a total market cap of $39,244.36 and $7,639.00 worth of Spectrum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000449 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $174.24 or 0.00320960 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00005336 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001557 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000546 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000752 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00003049 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0524 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Spectrum Profile

Spectrum (SPT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Spectrum’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,199,987,500 coins. The official message board for Spectrum is medium.com/@spectrumspt . Spectrum’s official website is spectrum-token.com . The Reddit community for Spectrum is /r/spectrumSPT and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Spectrum’s official Twitter account is @SpectrumSPT and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Spectrum is a decentralized online shopping using blockchain technology. It is e-commerce without the hefty middlemen fees. The user can see catalogs inventory from different sellers in one location. It enables affiliates to monetize their network and protects buyers and sellers from fraud. “

Buying and Selling Spectrum

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectrum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Spectrum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Spectrum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

