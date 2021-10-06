Spire Healthcare Group plc (LON:SPI) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Spire Healthcare Group plc (LON:SPI) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 217.67 ($2.84).

Separately, Barclays raised shares of Spire Healthcare Group to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from GBX 165 ($2.16) to GBX 280 ($3.66) in a report on Friday, September 10th.

LON SPI traded up GBX 3.50 ($0.05) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting GBX 217.50 ($2.84). 276,562 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,123,543. Spire Healthcare Group has a 12-month low of GBX 100.20 ($1.31) and a 12-month high of GBX 270 ($3.53). The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 169.68. The company has a market cap of £872.38 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 229.83 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 217.26.

Spire Healthcare Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates private hospitals and clinics in the United Kingdom. It offers various treatments in the areas of allergy and infectious diseases, blood tests, bones and joints, bowel treatments, breast screening, cancer investigations and treatments, cosmetic surgery, cyst removal, and dental surgery, as well as ear, nose, and throat treatments.

