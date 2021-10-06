Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR) Short Interest Update

Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR) saw a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,850,000 shares, an increase of 24.2% from the August 31st total of 1,490,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 302,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.1 days. Currently, 3.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SR shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Spire from $78.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Spire from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. TheStreet cut Spire from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Sidoti upgraded Spire from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded Spire from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Spire presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.88.

NYSE:SR traded down $0.94 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $62.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 315,027. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.41. The company has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.98, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Spire has a twelve month low of $53.44 and a twelve month high of $77.95.

Spire (NYSE:SR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.04. Spire had a return on equity of 10.87% and a net margin of 11.74%. The business had revenue of $327.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $313.39 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Spire will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.85%. This is a positive change from Spire’s previous dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. Spire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.15%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Spire by 1.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,069,344 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $366,362,000 after acquiring an additional 86,608 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Spire by 1.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,630,888 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $118,956,000 after acquiring an additional 25,967 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Spire by 16.9% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,615,625 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $116,761,000 after acquiring an additional 233,257 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Spire by 3.3% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,129,766 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $83,478,000 after acquiring an additional 35,783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Spire by 75.1% during the second quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 886,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $64,075,000 after acquiring an additional 380,300 shares during the last quarter. 83.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Spire Inc operates as a public utility holding company, which provides natural gas service through its utility operations while engaging in non-regulated activities. It operates through the following business segments: Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. The Gas Utility segment includes the regulated operations of Laclede Gas Company and Alabama Gas Corporation.

