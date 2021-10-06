Splinterlands Reaches Market Cap of $36.07 Million (SPS)

Splinterlands (CURRENCY:SPS) traded 6% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 6th. Splinterlands has a total market cap of $36.07 million and $3.18 million worth of Splinterlands was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Splinterlands coin can now be bought for approximately $0.35 or 0.00000764 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Splinterlands has traded up 14.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001821 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00001932 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.42 or 0.00057188 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 31.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $53.37 or 0.00097134 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.67 or 0.00130449 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $54,961.89 or 1.00034724 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,412.15 or 0.06210364 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Splinterlands

Splinterlands’ total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 103,187,459 coins. Splinterlands’ official Twitter account is @splinterlands

Splinterlands Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Splinterlands directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Splinterlands should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Splinterlands using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

