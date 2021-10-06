Splintershards Reaches Market Capitalization of $88.85 Million (SPS)

Splintershards (CURRENCY:SPS) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 6th. Splintershards has a total market capitalization of $88.85 million and approximately $5.42 million worth of Splintershards was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Splintershards has traded 19.7% higher against the dollar. One Splintershards coin can now be bought for about $0.59 or 0.00001070 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Splintershards alerts:

Coin98 (C98) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00006323 BTC.

Beyond Protocol (BP) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $36.34 or 0.00066464 BTC.

Papa Doge Coin (PAPADOGE) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MiniDOGE (MINIDOGE) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Knight War – The Holy Trio (KWS) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0860 or 0.00000157 BTC.

iBG Finance (IBG) traded 20.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000919 BTC.

Diamond Boyz Coin (DBZ) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0830 or 0.00000152 BTC.

DefiXBet (DXB) traded down 22.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0950 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Covid Token (COVIDTOKEN) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Bholdus (BHO) traded down 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0287 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Splintershards Coin Profile

Splintershards is a coin. Its launch date was July 14th, 2021. Splintershards’ total supply is 240,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 151,812,559 coins. Splintershards’ official Twitter account is @splinterlands

According to CryptoCompare, “Splinterlands is a digital, collectible card game built on blockchain technology. It is similar in concept to games like Magic the Gathering and Hearthstone where the player builds up a collection of cards, which all have various different stats and abilities, and use them to battle other players in skill-based matches. By using blockchain technology, players can buy, sell, and trade their digital assets freely just as if they were physical cards, and all transactions are recorded publicly and immutably. Telegram “

Buying and Selling Splintershards

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Splintershards directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Splintershards should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Splintershards using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Splintershards Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Splintershards and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.