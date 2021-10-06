Spore Price Up 28.5% Over Last Week (SPORE)

Spore (CURRENCY:SPORE) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 6th. Spore has a total market cap of $5.59 million and approximately $51,710.00 worth of Spore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Spore has traded 28.5% higher against the dollar. One Spore coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001820 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.57 or 0.00050179 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $138.63 or 0.00252303 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $58.70 or 0.00106825 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.58 or 0.00011967 BTC.

Spore Profile

Spore (SPORE) is a coin. The Reddit community for Spore is https://reddit.com/r/sporeproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Spore’s official Twitter account is @sporeproject

According to CryptoCompare, “Enoki are thin mushrooms which decompose logs in the forest. DeFi is ready for engaging games with novel tokenomics that reward the community for creating long-lasting, regenerative, open ecosystem. Enoki will inoculate DeFi with a new wave of extended-play players, investors and developers. “

Buying and Selling Spore

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spore directly using US dollars.

