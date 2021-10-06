Spruce Biosciences (NASDAQ:SPRB) Stock Price Up 1.1%

Spruce Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRB)’s share price shot up 1.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $5.98 and last traded at $5.74. 37,467 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 34% from the average session volume of 56,672 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.68.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Spruce Biosciences in a report on Thursday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.17.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.48. The company has a market cap of $134.19 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 15.96 and a current ratio of 15.95.

Spruce Biosciences (NASDAQ:SPRB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by ($0.05). On average, equities research analysts expect that Spruce Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SPRB. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Spruce Biosciences by 96.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 369,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,142,000 after purchasing an additional 181,003 shares during the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Spruce Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,036,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Spruce Biosciences by 257.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 122,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,375,000 after acquiring an additional 88,298 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Spruce Biosciences by 21.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 419,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,707,000 after purchasing an additional 74,483 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Spruce Biosciences by 31.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 124,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after buying an additional 30,169 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.99% of the company’s stock.

Spruce Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel therapies for rare endocrine disorders. The company engages in developing tildacerfont, a non-steroidal therapy to enhance disease control and reduce steroid burden for patients suffering from congenital adrenal hyperplasia (CAH).

