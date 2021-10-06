SPX Co. (NYSE:SPXC) Shares Bought by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in SPX Co. (NYSE:SPXC) by 375.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,745 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,115 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.06% of SPX worth $1,634,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in SPX during the 1st quarter worth about $115,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPX in the second quarter worth $122,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of SPX by 20.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPX during the first quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Man Group plc purchased a new stake in SPX in the 1st quarter worth about $220,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SPXC opened at $57.76 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.05. SPX Co. has a 1 year low of $41.78 and a 1 year high of $67.66. The company’s 50-day moving average is $60.52 and its 200 day moving average is $60.84.

SPX (NYSE:SPXC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.08. SPX had a net margin of 8.95% and a return on equity of 19.19%. The firm had revenue of $296.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $294.55 million. Research analysts anticipate that SPX Co. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Brian G. Mason sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.19, for a total value of $541,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 3.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered SPX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on SPX from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th.

About SPX

SPX Corp. is the supplier of infrastructure equipment and products. It operates through the following segments: HVAC, Detection and Measurement, and Engineered Solutions. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services cooling products for the HVAC and industrial markets, as well as heating and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets.

