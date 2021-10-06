SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $68.75.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered SPX FLOW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of SPX FLOW in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLOW. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of SPX FLOW during the first quarter worth $26,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in SPX FLOW during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in SPX FLOW in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in SPX FLOW by 144.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 524 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPX FLOW by 32.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 672 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

SPX FLOW stock opened at $73.98 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.20. SPX FLOW has a 1-year low of $41.00 and a 1-year high of $86.17. The company has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of 47.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $78.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.81.

SPX FLOW (NYSE:FLOW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $381.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $367.19 million. SPX FLOW had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 9.29%. The business’s revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that SPX FLOW will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. SPX FLOW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.49%.

SPX Flow, Inc engages in manufacturing and distributing industrial components. It operates through the following segments: Food & Beverage and Industrial. The Food and Beverage segment includes mixing, drying, evaporation, and separation systems and components, heat exchangers, and reciprocating and centrifugal pump technologies.

