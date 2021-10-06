Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Holdings Lowered by Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd.

Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. decreased its position in shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,041,986 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 25,785 shares during the quarter. Square accounts for about 4.3% of Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. owned about 0.23% of Square worth $254,036,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Square by 308.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 102 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Square during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in shares of Square by 178.4% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 142 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Square during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Square during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. 62.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on SQ shares. Oddo Bhf upgraded Square from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $340.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Square from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $260.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James upgraded Square from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Square in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Square from $281.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Square presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $284.26.

In related news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 500 shares of Square stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.00, for a total value of $133,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 38,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,194,184. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Sivan Whiteley sold 7,023 shares of Square stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.10, for a total transaction of $1,587,900.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 478,388 shares of company stock worth $120,937,071 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 15.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SQ traded up $3.13 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $239.11. 424,888 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,289,604. The firm has a market cap of $109.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 209.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 2.43. Square, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $151.10 and a fifty-two week high of $289.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $260.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $242.51.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, July 31st. The technology company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.35. Square had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 16.94%. The business had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 143.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Square, Inc. will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Square Company Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

