Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Shares Bought by Bailard Inc.

Bailard Inc. raised its holdings in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 57,306 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,509 shares during the period. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Square were worth $13,971,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Square by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 13,340 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,252,000 after acquiring an additional 1,822 shares during the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in Square in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,275,000. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Square by 66.4% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,752 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $671,000 after buying an additional 1,098 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Square during the 2nd quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Square by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 144,108 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,134,000 after buying an additional 1,201 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.65% of the company’s stock.

In other Square news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.46, for a total value of $2,414,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 410,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,025,643.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James Morgan Jr. Mckelvey sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.98, for a total transaction of $48,596,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 478,388 shares of company stock valued at $120,937,071 over the last 90 days. 15.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Square stock traded up $3.14 on Wednesday, hitting $239.12. The company had a trading volume of 6,960,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,278,157. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $260.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $242.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The company has a market cap of $109.92 billion, a PE ratio of 209.04, a PEG ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 2.43. Square, Inc. has a 52 week low of $151.10 and a 52 week high of $289.23.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, July 31st. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.05 billion. Square had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 16.94%. The business’s revenue was up 143.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Square, Inc. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Square from $295.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Square from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 price target on shares of Square in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Square from $305.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Truist upped their price target on shares of Square from $325.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $284.26.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

