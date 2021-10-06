Stabilus (ETR:STM) Given a €78.00 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

Stabilus (ETR:STM) has been given a €78.00 ($91.76) price objective by research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Berenberg Bank’s price target suggests a potential upside of 27.35% from the company’s current price.

STM has been the topic of several other research reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €53.00 ($62.35) target price on shares of Stabilus in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €63.00 ($74.12) price target on Stabilus in a report on Monday, September 20th. Warburg Research set a €81.00 ($95.29) price objective on shares of Stabilus in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €72.00 ($84.71) target price on shares of Stabilus in a research note on Friday, September 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €68.33 ($80.39).

Shares of ETR STM traded up €0.70 ($0.82) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching €61.25 ($72.06). The stock had a trading volume of 19,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,533. Stabilus has a twelve month low of €47.80 ($56.24) and a twelve month high of €72.55 ($85.35). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.26, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.77. The company’s 50 day moving average price is €64.80 and its 200 day moving average price is €65.68. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.23.

Stabilus SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells gas springs and dampers, and electric tailgate opening and closing equipment in Europe and internationally. The company offers non-locking, locking, and swivel chair gas springs; motion and vibration dampers; and electric motor drives and CAD-configurators, as well as services and spare parts.

