Stacks Hits Market Cap of $1.74 Billion (STX)

Stacks (CURRENCY:STX) traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 6th. Stacks has a market cap of $1.74 billion and approximately $61.82 million worth of Stacks was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Stacks coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.39 or 0.00002531 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Stacks has traded up 19.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001822 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00001926 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $31.40 or 0.00057189 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.26 or 0.00075142 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $58.49 or 0.00106512 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 73.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00003246 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $52.33 or 0.00095299 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000643 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $71.51 or 0.00130216 BTC.

About Stacks

Stacks (STX) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 17th, 2015. Stacks’ total supply is 1,352,464,600 coins and its circulating supply is 1,250,165,684 coins. Stacks’ official Twitter account is @blockstack

According to CryptoCompare, “Stacks is an open-source network of decentralized apps and smart contracts built on Bitcoin. The Stacks blockchain is a flexible layer on top of Bitcoin that enables decentralized apps, smart contracts, and digital assets A layer-1 blockchain that connects to Bitcoin for security and enables decentralized apps and predictable smart contracts, Stacks implements Proof of Transfer (PoX) mining that anchors to Bitcoin security and produces blocks at the same rate as Bitcoin. Stacks Token (STX) is the native asset on the Stacks blockchain and used as fuel for transactions. All transactions, from executing Clarity contracts to creating digital assets, are paid for in STX. “

Buying and Selling Stacks

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stacks directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stacks should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Stacks using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

