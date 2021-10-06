Stamos Capital Partners L.P. Cuts Position in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Stamos Capital Partners L.P. lessened its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) by 35.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 113,280 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 61,220 shares during the quarter. Alerian MLP ETF comprises 2.2% of Stamos Capital Partners L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Stamos Capital Partners L.P. owned approximately 0.07% of Alerian MLP ETF worth $4,125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baron Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 83.4% in the 2nd quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 1,181 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 51.3% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,676 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the last quarter.

Get Alerian MLP ETF alerts:

Shares of AMLP stock traded down $0.72 on Wednesday, reaching $33.82. 2,377,986 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,641,726. Alerian MLP ETF has a 52 week low of $20.14 and a 52 week high of $38.92. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.62.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

Recommended Story: Commodities

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMLP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP).

Receive News & Ratings for Alerian MLP ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alerian MLP ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.