Stamos Capital Partners L.P. Has $4.87 Million Stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Stamos Capital Partners L.P. decreased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 107,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 26,000 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company comprises approximately 2.6% of Stamos Capital Partners L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Stamos Capital Partners L.P.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $4,869,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of WFC. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 331,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,958,000 after buying an additional 19,786 shares during the period. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 1st quarter worth approximately $504,000. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 0.5% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 67,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,643,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 41.0% during the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 11,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 3,491 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 23.8% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 29,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 5,619 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WFC traded down $0.09 on Wednesday, hitting $47.87. The company had a trading volume of 17,388,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,332,277. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1-year low of $20.76 and a 1-year high of $51.41. The stock has a market cap of $196.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $47.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.40. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 19.79% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The firm had revenue of $20.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.66) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. This is an increase from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 145.45%.

WFC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Friday, September 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.38.

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance. It firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Wealth & Investment Management, and Other.

